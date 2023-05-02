AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 3,622 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 115,300 shares of company stock worth $1,725,931. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

