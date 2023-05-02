AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 579 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation Price Performance

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

NYSE:AN opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.26.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.31 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

