AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of AR stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
