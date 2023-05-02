AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.