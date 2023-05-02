Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of AMPS opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $694.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Altus Power

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

