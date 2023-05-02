Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Trading Up 2.4%

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 567,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 333,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Amarillo Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$167.94 million and a P/E ratio of -33.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

About Amarillo Gold

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

