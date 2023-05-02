Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $140.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.12.
Amazon.com Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
