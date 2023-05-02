Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 103.61%. On average, analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE AMBC traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 36,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,405. The stock has a market cap of $687.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,802.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 434,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,943,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 241,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 142,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

