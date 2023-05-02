Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMBC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 512,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $696.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

