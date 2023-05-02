Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
AMRC opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.
AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
