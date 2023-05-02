AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.96-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01. AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.49-1.51 EPS.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.11.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,333.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after buying an additional 170,819 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

