Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 19,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,969,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,047. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

FOLD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.