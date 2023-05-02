AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

