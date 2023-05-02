Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $11.68

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

2U Price Performance

2U stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. 2U has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $377.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

