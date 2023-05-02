Analysts Set Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Target Price at $66.80

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. Azenta has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $79.22.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

