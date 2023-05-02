Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERE opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

