Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $66.33

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

