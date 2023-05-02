Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $57.92

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $74,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.