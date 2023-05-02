Analysts’ Upgrades for May 2nd (ACEYY, ASUUY, AX, CSR, EPOKY, ETWO, EYPT, FRD, HII, JJSF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 2nd:

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Colliers Securities currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $21.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $525.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $490.00.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

