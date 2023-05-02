Analyzing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 37.19% 73.52% 22.33% Intel -5.06% 3.05% 1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broadcom and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 3 14 0 2.82 Intel 7 19 6 0 1.97

Earnings & Valuation

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $679.21, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Intel has a consensus price target of $31.52, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Intel.

This table compares Broadcom and Intel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $34.41 billion 7.73 $11.50 billion $29.71 21.47 Intel $63.05 billion 1.99 $8.01 billion ($0.68) -44.56

Broadcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intel. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $18.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Intel pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadcom pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intel pays out -73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Broadcom has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Broadcom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Broadcom beats Intel on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise, and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCAI segment delivers solutions to cloud service providers and enterprise customers, along with silicon devices for communications service providers and high-performance computing customers. The NEX segment offers computing system solutions from inflexible fixed-function hardware to general-purpose compute, acceleration, and networking devices running cloud native software on programmable hardware. The Mobileye segment develops driving assistance and self-driving solutions. The AXG segment provides products and technologies designed to help customers solve the toughest computational problems.

