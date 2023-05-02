Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.00

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 65763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.23).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.74. The company has a market cap of £116.22 million, a PE ratio of 518.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

