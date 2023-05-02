Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Raised to GBX 3,550

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.73) to GBX 3,550 ($44.35) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.86) to GBX 3,050 ($38.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,260.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

