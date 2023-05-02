Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.84. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ANIK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

