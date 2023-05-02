Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Anika Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.84. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $32.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ANIK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.