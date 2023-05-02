Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 178.01%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.