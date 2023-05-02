argenx (ARGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.34) per share for the quarter.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
argenx Price Performance
ARGX traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.27. 56,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.94.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
