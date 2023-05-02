Ark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and $1.16 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003258 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,680,102 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.