ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. ASGN has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

