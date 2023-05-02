Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 7.0 %
APWC opened at $1.71 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
