ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ASML stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $632.03. 376,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,172. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

