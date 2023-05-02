ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ASML Trading Down 0.5 %
ASML stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $632.03. 376,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,172. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ASML
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.