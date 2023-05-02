AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Michel Demare Purchases 2,000 Shares

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.19) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($292,378.81).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

AZN stock opened at £117.36 ($146.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is £110.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 9,399 ($117.43) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($154.82). The company has a market capitalization of £181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,295.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,844.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AstraZeneca

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.67) to £119 ($148.68) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a £119 ($148.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £135 ($168.67) to £140 ($174.91) in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £119.32 ($149.07).

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.