AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Michel Demare Purchases 2,000 Shares

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.19) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($292,378.81).
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %
AZN stock opened at £117.36 ($146.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is £110.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 9,399 ($117.43) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($154.82). The company has a market capitalization of £181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,295.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,844.72%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
