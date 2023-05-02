Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 697,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $31.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 3.1 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -658.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.