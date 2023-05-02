Atmos Energy (ATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

