Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in April

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Avacta Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

