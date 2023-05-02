Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in April

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Avacta Group Stock Performance
Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Avacta Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.
Avacta Group Company Profile
