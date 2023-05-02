AvidXchange (AVDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect AvidXchange to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. AvidXchange has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. On average, analysts expect AvidXchange to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVDX opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 417.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 89.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

