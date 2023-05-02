AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 201,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

