Axcella Health (AXLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

AXLA stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcella Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcella Health Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

