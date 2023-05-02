B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter.

RILY stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 128,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,538. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 12,963 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $387,204.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,595,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,011,497.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 12,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 12,963 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,595,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,011,497.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

