Balancer Price Hits $6.04 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00021055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $297.80 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,781,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,294,094 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

