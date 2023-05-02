Bank of America Upgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,806.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 318.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

