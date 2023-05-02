Bank of Marin Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

