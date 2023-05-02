Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 127339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

