Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $4.80

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Baozun has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

