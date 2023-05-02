BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BARK news, Director Jim Mcginty bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,052.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zahir Ibrahim bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 174,700 shares of company stock worth $267,021. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 82.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,043,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,508 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BARK by 839.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BARK by 227.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.32. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). BARK had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $134.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BARK. Citigroup decreased their target price on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

