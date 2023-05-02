Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 4.1% Higher

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 9,368,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 18,223,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

