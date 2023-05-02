Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.9 days.

Beazley Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Beazley stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 7,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207. Beazley has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Get Beazley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BZLYF. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.93) to GBX 825 ($10.31) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 835 ($10.43) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.91) to GBX 921 ($11.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $790.67.

About Beazley

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.