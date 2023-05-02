Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.50

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 7403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

