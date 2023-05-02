Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $462.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.