Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $644,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $216.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.60.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

