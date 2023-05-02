Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

