Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

