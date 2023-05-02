Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

